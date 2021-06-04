A SUPERMARKET is just weeks away from opening a temporary shop following the acceleration of plans to bulldoze a store with structural problems.

Morrisons, in Centenary Way, Little Clacton, will welcome shoppers to a large pop-up shop from 7am on June 17, while the actual supermarket will close the night before.

The temporary store, located in the car park, will offer a smaller selection of groceries than the existing store and will not boast any of the usual Market Street counters.

Customers looking to do a ‘big’ shop are therefore being advised to use the Morrisons at Waterglade Retail Park, in Old Road, instead.

Dan Oldland, story manager of the Little Clacton Morrisons, said: “We are pleased to be opening a temporary store while our existing store is being rebuilt.

“We know it will involve some changes and disruption for our customers over the coming year but really believe it will be worth it.”

The temporary store comes after the supermarket company was given permission to demolish its current Little Clacton store, which is suffering from extensive cracking.

The former Safeways store, built in the mid-1990s, has been damaged by the roots of a belt of mature trees which are undermining the foundations.

It will eventually be replaced by a new 35,000 sq. ft supermarket, which is due to open in the summer of 2022.

Mr Oldland added: “Our customers in Little Clacton are set to get a brand new Morrisons store with skilled food making at its heart and plenty of useful services.

“We hope customers will love it.”

As well as shopping in person, customers can also choose to ‘Click & Collect’ their groceries from the new temporary store by visiting the supermarket’s website.

Any elderly or vulnerable customers, or anyone who is self-isolating, can also order groceries over the phone and pay when they are delivered the next day.

To find out more visit groceries.morrisons.com or call 0345 611 6111 and select option 5.