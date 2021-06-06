E-Scooter riders could end up in court if they don not follow the rules as police clamp down on the use of motor vehicles in a public place.

Essex Police confirmed an e-scooter is classed the same as a motor vehicle.

It is currently against the law to ride a privately owned e-scooter in any public place in the UK.

This includes roads, pavements, parks, town centres or promenades.

The only place a privately owned e-scooter can be used is on private land.

Essex County Council is running several trials of e-scooter rentals across the county in Basildon, Braintree, Brentwood, Chelmsford and Colchester.

E-scooters which are part of the authorised trial look different to private ones.

Chief Inspector Emma Bullock, Head of Roads Policing at Essex Police said: ""An e-scooter is classed the same as a motor vehicle.

"It is illegal to use a motor vehicle without the appropriate licence or insurance.

"As it is not possible to get insurance for private e-scooters, that means it is illegal to use them in a public place.

"It’s really important to emphasise that if you’re not hiring an e-scooter from SPIN as part of the council pilot scheme, and using it within the six areas which are part of the scheme, you’ll be breaking the law.

"Safety is really important too, and we will take action against anyone breaking the law. That could mean not only seizing the e-scooter but it may also mean prosecution for using a motor vehicle and not having insurance or the appropriate licence."