A MAN has been charged with drug dealing offences following a police investigation in a seaside town.
Andrzej Hencel, 55, of Lyndhurst Road, Holland-on-Sea, was arrested on Tuesday by Essex Police officers.
He was apprehended after the force launched an investigation into drug dealing in the Clacton area.
Hencel has now been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, amphetamine, and cannabis.
He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today.
Anyone with information about suspected drug dealing is urged to file a report by visiting essex.police.uk or calling Essex Police on 101.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.