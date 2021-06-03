OFFICERS investigating the suspected murder of a beloved mother and fitness fanatic have now arrested a fourth suspect.

Police apprehended a 23-year-old man from Kirby Cross on Wednesday night on suspicion of murder.

The man, who was arrested by officers in Kent, currently remains in custody for further questioning.

The arrest is in connection with the death of Michelle Cooper, who died in hospital on April 25 after slipping into a coma.

The 40-year-old had suffered catastrophic head injuries during an incident in Beach Way, Jaywick, two days before.

Read More: Jaywick murder probe: Victim officially named by police

Since then Essex Police officers have launched a murder investigation and three people have so far been charged with murder.

Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East, Jaywick, who has also been charged with two counts of ABH, is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court tomorrow.

Jordan Stanley, 20, of Masterman Road, London, and 20 year-old Demi Cole, of Beach Way, Jaywick, are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 5.

In addition to murder, Stanley has also been charged with two counts of ABH and Cole with criminal damage and ABH.

Following her death, Michelle's devastated family and colleagues have paid tribute to the former gym instructor.

Her daughter said: “Rest in peace to my mother, my queen, my rock, my world, my everything. I do not know where to go from this.

“Such a sweet soul taken way too soon. She walked through hell and came out an angel. Rest in peace mum.”

Melissa Kilkey, who runs Zest Health and Fitness in Sudbury, said Michelle had an infectious personality which everyone warmed to.

“She was a proper ball of energy - she was like a little kid who was high on sugar all the time.

“She was one of the first staff members I hired and was so well suited to the gym.”

“She was always happy, on top of the world, willing to help anyone, be there for anyone. She was a proper gem.

“People here have been really hurting after hearing what happened to her.”