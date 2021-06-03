BARGAIN hunters looking to score a great deal and locally-made products are being urged to try out a new online shopping platform.

Click It Local is an Essex-based shopping website which lets shoppers browse independent businesses located across the county.

Any purchases will be compiled into a single transaction and delivered at the same time, on the same day, despite them potentially coming from different stores.

Tendring Council has now backed the unique scheme as part of its Back To Business programme and desire to help small companies following the pandemic.

As a result, local firms have been given the opportunity to join the website for free until October, which could help them reach customers further afield.

Some Tendring businesses have already signed up, including Bags & More, East Coast Distillery, Fleurs du Coeur, Hobsons Deli and Little Boat Gifts.

Mary Newton, Tendring council responsible for business and economic growth, has now urged both shoppers and businesses to sign up to the website.

She said: “Help spread the word and support the local businesses you love by recommending your favourite local firms sign up.

“Support them by going on to Click It Local and spending away.”

The shopping website features a vast range of businesses, including those who sell everything from food essentials and gifts to treats and last-minute basic items.

Across Essex local butchers, fishmongers, florists, gift shops, and many more have already joined the independent project.

Steve Koch, founder of Click It Local founder, said: “I love shopping locally so wanted to find a way to help small shops offer the same level of speed and convenience that today’s online customers have come to expect.

“Our aim is to ensure we can all continue to shop local, support independent shops and provide for the local community.”

Businesses interested in finding out more should contact hello@clickitlocal.co.uk.

Shoppers can visit the website at clickitlocal.co.uk/tendring