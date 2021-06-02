DETAILED blueprints for a controversial development of 132 homes in Clacton will go before councillors after concerns were raised about flood risk and the size of gardens.

Outline planning permission for the estate on 21 acres between Valley Farm Holiday Park, in Valley Road, Clacton, and Happy Valley Bowling Club, in Sladbury’s Lane, Holland-on-Sea, were approved by a Government planning inspector on appeal in 2017.

The plans, which include a new sports field, as well as a new access road and roundabout from Sladbury’s Lane, were originally reject by Tendring Council in 2015.

Residents had fought for a decade to prevent homes from being built in Sladbury’s Lane, which they believe cannot cope with extra traffic. They also fear it will increase the risk of flooding.

The detailed plans will go before Tendring Councils planning committee after councillor Mark Stephenson called them in for scrutiny.

He is concerned that several garden are too small and do not comply with the council's policies, that only one bungalow is wheelchair adaptable and that a report does not mitigate for the flood risk that is possible at the site.

Council planning officers have recommended the plans for approval.

A report said the detailed design, layout, access, landscaping and scale are considered acceptable and that the flood risk management details submitted are sufficient.

A report by the developer said: “As per the conclusions of the appeal, this scheme will have no unacceptable affect on the character of the landscape or the adjacent neighbourhoods and will not cause coalescence.

“The housing provides considerable social and environmental benefits in the form of a large public open space and measures to increase biodiversity.”

A decision is expected to be made by committee on Tuesday.