POLICE officers have pledged to build stronger relationships with local Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities.

Essex Police's Chief Constable BJ Harrington raised the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller flag today to mark Gypsy History Month.

The history month was established in Britain in 2008 to mark the contribution the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community has made to society and to challenge negative and unfair stereotypes.

To help build trust and stronger relationships with local Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities, the Essex Police Rural Engagement Team has been patrolling the county to give advice about issues which can affect people in all walks of life including domestic abuse and animal welfare.

Chief Constable Harrington said: “We are committed to protecting and serving everyone who lives in our county.

“The Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community have a long history in Essex and strong sense of identity. "We police by consent. It’s vital we have positive relationships with everyone who lives in or who visits Essex.

“Increasing our understanding and appreciation of every culture will help us make Essex an even safer place.

“Members of the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community can often be victims of crime and discrimination, but can be reluctant to contact us.

"We want everyone to know that we are here to help them and keep them safe.”

PC Chelle Buckley is of Romany Gypsy heritage and who has worked for Essex Police since 2011.

She believes negative stories damage the public’s perceptions of the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community but hopes history month can help redress the balance.

She said: “It’s great that the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community are being recognised. I’m really proud of who I am, and I hope that moments like today will be well received. Attitudes are changing slowly but there’s a still a lot to do.

“Once people start to understand our background and value those differences, it will be better.”