A NON-PROFIT organisation helping people experiencing suicidal thoughts has launched a survey to get a better picture of mental health needs in Essex.
Reach Out For Mental Health is a charity dedicated to supporting individuals suffering from everything from depression to anxiety.
The project’s sensitive volunteers provide listening ears to anyone battling mental health issues who feels they need somebody to talk to.
The organisation has now launched a survey in a bid to gain a better idea of the mental health provision on offer in Essex and the needs of residents in the county.
Kirsty Eaton, of Reach Out Mental Health, said: “We are hoping to create a suicide prevention service in Essex, but we need a better idea of what is needed.
“If you can take five minutes and complete this survey about your experiences it would be an enormous help.
“We are here to ensure nobody suicidal is left in the dark.”
To fill out this survey visit tinyurl.com/r3pnxbta.