THE provisional cause of a fatal caravan fire in which a woman tragically died has now been revealed.

Emergency services were called to Highfield Grange Holiday Park, in London Road, Clacton, just before 10am this morning.

After arriving at the scene three fire crews discovered a large static caravan - measuring three metres by seven metres - was completely alight.

The all-engulfing fireball was extinguished by firefighters from Clacton and Weeley by 10:30am.

Police officers and paramedics also attended the scene and a cordon was put in place around the damaged caravan and surrounding area.

Sadly, a woman in her 50s was inside the caravan at the time of the blaze and died at the scene.

Another woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she is being treated for smoke inhalation and remains under observation.

Since the incident Essex Police officers have been working with fire investigators, who now believe the fire was caused accidentally.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: "We are still working with the police forensics team to establish exactly what caused the fire.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and fire investigation officers have determined it was caused accidentally."

Following the tragic blaze, one elderly couple, whose lodge was just metres from the fire, said they were left upset by the incident.

They said: “We were watching Jeremy Vine on the television when we started to smell smoke.

“There were people shouting and then all we could see were flames that were 15ft high - they were above all the other vans.

“We heard explosions and time seemed to go so slowly.

“We were shocked and it really upset us because it shows you how quickly these caravans can go up.

“You think you are safe, but you are not really. There was nothing anyone could have done.”

A 42-year-old man, who was staying at the park with his 36-year-old friend, said they rushed to the fire to help.

“There were flames coming out of the caravan’s windows and it was already too late,” he added.

“One of the park employees was trying to reassure a woman who had been inside.

“Her face was black and she had burn marks on her clothes. She was in serious shock.”

The wider Clacton community has also been in mourning since new of the fire filtered through the town.

Sharon Potter said: “So sad to hear this news, [my] heart goes out to the family.”

Lindsey Procter also sent her well wishes to the woman’s family.

She said: “Such sad news. Thoughts with her family and friends RIP.”

Dan Gardener added: “This literally made my hairs stand on end. RIP. Thoughts with the family.”

Jeff Bray, chairman of Tendring Council, also said he was deeply saddened to hear of the woman’s death.

“Although such incidents are extremely rare, they are a genuine tragedy when they do occur,” he added.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim who must be devastated by such a terrible loss.”

A spokesman for Highfield Grange Holiday Parked added: “Our team are assisting the emergency services.

“Our thoughts are with the lady’s family - it is very sad.