TWO people have been arrested after a man was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.
Essex Police were called to reports of a disturbance outside a property in Essex Avenue, Jaywick, shortly after 10.15pm last Thursday.
Officers had received reports a man in his 20s had been assaulted and had an unknown irritant liquid sprayed in his face.
Following the incident a 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, affray and criminal damage.
A 17-year-old boy from Jaywick was also arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.
Both have been released on bail until June 23 as inquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to speak to Clacton CID by calling 101 and quoting the crime reference number 42/99980/21.