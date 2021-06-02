THE founder of a community support group for war veterans, servicemen and women, and their families, is reminding people to pop by for a chat to their hub.
The Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club, for Clacton, backed by both the Armed Forces Covenant and the Government, launched back in 2018.
Founded by Mike Henderson, the group would initially attract just four people, but has since grown in popularity, now boasting a core group of 20 military-minded locals.
It has proved to be a welcome lifeline for some veterans, who can sometimes struggle with isolation and integration within the community when they leave the service.
Before the pandemic took hold, the two-hour club would be held twice a month at the Moon and Starfish pub, meeting on the second and fourth Saturdays.
Following the easing of restrictions, the group is once again meeting regularly, but they have now moved to Charnallies Restaurant and Bar, in Pier Avenue.
Mr Henderson said: “If someone would like to come down and sit with us, they would be more than welcome.”
To find out more about Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club visit afvbc.net/about-afvbc or call Mike Henderson on 07875 345 104.