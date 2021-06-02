TENDRING police officers are flying the flag for diversity to highlight the importance of inclusivity in workplaces and the wider world.
Police stations in Clacton, Walton, Thorpe-le-Soken and Harwich are currently adorned with Pride flags to mark this year’s Pride Month.
The annual occasion sees the LGBTQ+ community celebrate across the globe by hosting numerous events to highlight the influence LGBTQ+ people have had.
It also serves to promote equality and the visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people as a social group.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “In celebration of Pride Month we’d like to highlight the importance of diversity and inclusive workplaces.”
