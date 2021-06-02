THE owners of a forthcoming community farm are hoping to raise hundreds of pounds for winter shelters for their animals.

Sandy’s Farm is a self-funded charity project launched by Gary Clarke and Sandy Miller, who hope Tendring Council will soon give them permission to open.

The Jaywick site is still in the process of being developed but will eventually become a safe haven for rescue animals and endangered breeds.

Boasting everything from cows and ducks to rabbits, the educational farm will be inclusive and could become a destination for residents living in local care homes.

As well as being an animal attraction, it is hoped the farm will also feature a café, education centre, community garden, and a children’s play area.

Last week Gary and Sandy held an open day, which reportedly attracted hundreds of people, to give the council an opportunity to see how the farm could run.

The couple are now looking to raise £600 so they can purchase three large wooden shelters in which the animals can stay during the winter months.

Gary said: “Thanks for all the lovely messages after our amazing open day, we have been inundated with emails.

“If you feel Sandys Farm would be good for Jaywick please send your comments to Tendring Council in support.

“We are also now desperately trying to build three field shelters for the horses, sheep, and goats to keep them in the shade and out the cold in the winter.

“These we can build ourselves and can be moved around, so please help if you can.”

To donate and to find out more information visit facebook.com/communitycarefarm.