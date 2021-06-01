SHOCKED seasiders have sent message of sympathy after a woman died when her caravan was engulfed in flames.

The woman in her 50s died due to the fire at Highfield Grange Holiday Park, in London Road, Clacton on Bank Holiday Monday.

She was inside a large static caravan when it burst into flames. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Emergency services were called to the site at about 10am, including firefighters from Clacton and Weeley, and the blaze was put out by 10.30am.

Paramedics also attended the scene and another woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Following the horrific incident a sombre atmosphere could be felt throughout the park.

The news of the woman’s death has since filtered through the town, which has resulted in an outpouring of sympathy and condolences.

Sharon Potter said: “So sad to hear this news, [my] heart goes out to the family.”

Lindsey Procter also sent her well wishes to the woman’s family.

She said: “Such sad news. Thoughts with her family and friends RIP.”

Dan Gardener added: “This literally made my hairs stand on end. RIP. Thoughts with the family.”

Jeff Bray, chairman of Tendring Council, also said he was deeply saddened to hear of the woman’s death.

“Although such incidents are extremely rare, they are a genuine tragedy when they do occur,” he added.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim who must be devastated by such a terrible loss.”

Essex Police officers are continuing to work with fire investigators who are still trying to establish the cause of the fire.

A spokesman for Highfield Grange Holiday Parked added: “Our team are assisting the emergency services.

“Our thoughts are with the lady’s family - it is very sad.”