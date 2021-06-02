KIND-HEARTED fundraisers embarked on a charity walk in memory of a young mum’s daughter who tragically arrived stillborn.

Georgie Palmer, 27, gave birth to twin girls Rosie and Millie three months before her due date.

Rosie was sadly stillborn due to having a rare genetic disorder called Cornelia de Lange syndrome, which is characterised by slow growth before and after birth.

Millie was born weighing only 600 grams and as a result had to be saved by the intensive neonatal unit at the Queen Charlotte Hospital, London.

Now, months on, she is home.

“We have had one of the most challenging years of our lives recently with a difficult twin pregnancy,” said Georgie, who is engaged to Jamie Goode, 30.

“Rosie’s death we were prepared for. Being so premature she would never have made it.

“It’s devastating because you prepare for twins and then you are left with a gap.

“It was so difficult leaving the hospital with no babies because one was in intensive care and the other in a memory box.

“But we have been overwhelmed and amazed at the care we received after the emergency birth, for not just Millie but me and Jamie too.

“Without the support from the bereavement midwives after birth and the little gestures, accommodations and support, I don’t know how we would have coped.”

Georgie, who is from Clacton, said she was left emotionally overwhelmed by the unbridled support given to her by the likes of Colchester Hospital and charities Oakley’s Gift and Wish Upon A Star.

In a bid to give something back on her behalf, the Yellow Brick Road Nursery, which Georgie’s other daughter Bonnie, three, attends, decided to do a sponsored walk.

The pre-school’s staff and parents walked from the Martello to Clacton Pier and back again in aid of the charities which supported Georgie during her lowest moments.

The young pupils, all dressed as superhero characters, also took part in the fundraiser, which has since resulted in just shy of £500 in donations.

“We wanted to give back to a few charities which supported us along the way,” added Georgie.

“The walk was overwhelming and I could not believe they were all there for us and our family, it did not seem real.

“The support we have been shown is truly overwhelming so thank you to everyone.

“We are so grateful for everyone’s efforts to raise money and support the charities that helped our family.

“These charities really save these babies’ lives and support parents at the most difficult times of their lives.”

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/help-us-say-thankyou.