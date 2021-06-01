A SEA shanty group from north Essex have penned a song encouraging people to get their Covid jab inspired by the viral Wellerman song.

Brightlingsea-based The Motley Crew created Just Get That Jab And Go in partnership with the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, which is responsible for the rollout in the area.

The song, sung by the 13-strong crew, comes as the national programme has opened up vaccination appointments to people aged 30 and over.

Lyrics include 'keep the community safe from harm, just get that jab and go'.

The shanty is sung to the tune of Wellerman which has received TikTok fame and even hit No 1 in the charts thanks to Nathan Evans.

David Bridle, the Motley Crew’s Bosun, said: “We’ve all had the jab and were delighted to lend our voices to such an important campaign.

“After a year when we’ve mostly met on Zoom, we’re looking forward to adding it to our live shows when we’re able to perform again soon.”

The song, sung by the 13-strong crew, comes as the national programme has opened up vaccination appointments to people aged 30 and over

Brightlingsea-based record producer Ray Hayden, of Opaz Multimedia, mastered the recording and also gave his time for free.

“Ray did an amazing job for us,” said David.

“Having a professional involved was fantastic – we’d never have sounded so good without him.”

Simon Morgan, ICS head of communications, and who had the original idea for this unusual project, said: “Over the last couple of years the sea shanty has enjoyed a much-deserved boost in popularity, which got us thinking that having our own sea shanty composition to boost vaccination uptake, especially among younger audiences, would be a great idea.

The song, sung by the 13-strong crew, comes as the national programme has opened up vaccination appointments to people aged 30 and over

“Our system is extremely grateful to members of the Motley Crew who have done an incredible job to reinforce the message of getting a vaccination when invited to do so.”

The group created the song in partnership with the ICS who accepted no payment for the work.

Dr Ed Garratt, executive lead for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said: “Our teams of staff and volunteers are doing a great job of inviting people back for their second doses, which are really important to give maximum protection from the virus; more than one third of adults have had both doses.

“So if you receive an invitation, whether for your first or second dose, please do act on it as soon as possible.

“We are proud of our success to-date and thanks to so many people, particularly the incredible efforts of the volunteers and staff who have contributed so much.”

As well as www.sneevaccine.org.uk, the national booking website allows people to book their appointment - nhs.uk/CovidVaccination

Anyone needing support to book their appointment can call 119 or the Suffolk and North East Essex ICS helpline number 0344 257 3961.

To watch the video visit Youtube and search Just get that jab and go!.