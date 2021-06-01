FAMILIES flocked to the seafront to watch Clacton Pier’s first free fireworks extravaganza of 2021.

The colourful display was all part of a busy bumper bank holiday of fun which also included live music and a new pop-up ride featuring a Formula One simulator.

All indoor and outdoor attractions were in operation and people flocked to the iconic seaside landmark as the sun shone throughout the three days.

Pier director Billy Ball said it was great to see families back in numbers and having a great time on the 6.5 acre site.

“Clacton was buzzing and at last, we had a proper bank holiday with fine weather, everything was back open, and we were able to put on one of our popular free fireworks extravaganzas,” he said.

Fireworks - picture by Matthew Mallett

“Finally, we are truly back in business and can only hope that it stays that way and there are no further setbacks due to Covid.

“After a difficult year or so the optimism is returning, and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. There were lots of smiling faces and families were able to make the most of the break together.”

Bumper display- picture by Matthew Mallett

Mr Ball said that while some watched the fireworks from the Pier itself, many more spread out along the top and lower promenades with plenty of space to safely enjoy the display without crowding together.

The Mercedes Benz F1 simulator proved a big draw and will remain at the front of the Pier through until June 6.

“It was also fantastic to see the return of live music over the weekend to entertain those sitting in the sun outside the Boardwalk Bar and Grill,” added Mr Ball.

“It felt like we were almost back to normal, and it was as near as we can get to it under the current guidelines. Hopefully, all restrictions can be lifted on June 21 but that will all depend on the data for that to happen.”

With the forecast set fair for most of the school half term Mr Ball hoped to continue to pull in the visitors and make up for some of the lost trade in recent months.

This year is the Pier’s 150th birthday and plans are in place for to have a new Looping Star roller coaster ready for the summer holidays in July along with seven more firework displays and other attractions to be announced.