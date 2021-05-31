SEASIDERS and holidaymakers have been left in a state of shock following the tragic death of a woman who was inside a caravan when it burst into flames.

Firefighters from Clacton and Weeley were called to the Highfield Grange Holiday Park, in London Road, Clacton, yesterday.

After arriving shortly before 10am, the three crews discovered a large static caravan - measuring three metres by seven metres - was completely alight.

The all-engulfing fireball was extinguished by 10.30am and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause.

Police officers and paramedics also attended the scene and a cordon was put in place around the damaged caravan.

Tragically, a woman in her 50s was inside the caravan at the time of the blaze and died at the scene.

Another woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation and yesterday remained under observation.

Following the horrific incident a sombre atmosphere could be felt throughout the park on what should have been a happy bank holiday Monday.

One elderly couple, whose lodge was just metres from the fire, said: “We were watching Jeremy Vine on the television when we started to smell smoke.

“There were people shouting and then all we could see were flames that were 15ft high - they were above all the other vans.

“We heard explosions and time seemed to go so slowly.

“We were shocked and it really upset us because it shows you how quickly these caravans can go up.

“You think you are safe, but you are not really. There was nothing anyone could have done.”

A 42-year-old man, who was staying at the park with his 36-year-old friend, said they rushed to the fire to help.

“There were flames coming out of the caravan’s windows and it was already too late,” he added.

“One of the park employees was trying to reassure a woman who had been inside.

“Her face was black and she had burn marks on her clothes. She was in serious shock.”

Essex Police officers are now working closely with firefighters, who are investigating the cause of the blaze.

A spokeswoman for the force added: “Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by today’s tragic events.”

A spokesman for Highfield Grange Holiday Park added: “There has been an incident at the park and our team are assisting the emergency services.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further.”



