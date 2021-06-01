AN elderly woman was injured in a suspected acid attack after a boy who was being chased by a gang took refuge in her home.

CCTV footage captured shortly after 10pm last Thursday shows a group of people standing outside a property in Essex Avenue, Jaywick.

In the clip, according to an eyewitness, the gang are reportedly seen smashing a pensioner’s windows using planks of wood.

The elderly woman is then said to have confronted the thugs before being sprayed in the face with what a resident has described as being a “corrosive substance”.

A concerned man, who lives nearby, believes the attack occurred after a boy who was wanted by the gang hid in the woman’s home.

Speaking anonymously he said: “They attacked this elderly woman because she took in the boy who this vicious gang was after.

“He was hiding in there for protection - he was taking shelter.

“She was sprayed in the face but was lucky because she was inside the house so could use water to rinse the corrosive liquid off.

“The boy also got hit in the face with the acid.

“It was bad and I was really shocked because the lady is really quiet and keeps herself to herself."

Essex Police officers say they attended the scene the following morning.

A spokeswoman for the force, however, said it is unknown at this stage whether the liquid used in the attack was acidic.

Dan Casey, Tendring councillor for Jaywick, condemned the violent attack and said the thugs responsible do not represent what Jaywick stands for.

He said: “We do not want this type of disgusting behaviour happening in Jaywick.

“The people who did this need to be arrested and locked up because this sounds like an awful attack.

“I cannot understand for the life of me why anyone would think to do something like this.

“Attacks like this spoil it for everyone else who lives in Jaywick, who are good people.

“These thugs are the minority.”

Mr Casey also sent his well wishes to the elderly woman involved in the incident and wished her a speedy recovery.

The Gazette approached Essex Police for an official comment but they had not responded at the time of going to press.