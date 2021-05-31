STARS of the future helped a performing arts company mark a milestone anniversary by staging a musical theatre extravaganza.
Stagestruck Academy, in St Mary’s Road, Frinton, celebrated its 20th anniversary on Saturday with a trio of performances at the Princes Theatre, in Clacton.
Entitled A Slice of Musical Theatre, the evening and matinee shows starred the school’s musical theatre students, who are aged between seven and 20.
Performances of Tangled, Legally Blonde and Come From Away wowed the socially distanced audience members and reminded them of the unrivalled beauty of live theatre.
A Slice of Musical Theatre was the academy’s first live performance in a professional theatre since the beginning of the first national lockdown.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic the young entertainers had mainly been rehearsing online, but recently started face-to-face lessons in preparation for the celebratory event.
Despite the restrictions placed upon their ability to practise, the sprightly performers boasted pitch-perfect singing voices, comedy timing, and charming acting.
