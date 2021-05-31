AN informative online event for north east Essex residents living with diabetes will help people explore ways to manage their condition.

Throughout Essex there are more than 106,000 people diagnosed with diabetes and around 90 per cent of these have type 2, according to Diabetes UK.

People with type 2 diabetes do not produce enough insulin or the insulin they do produce does not work properly, which can prove problematic.

The national organisation has now partnered up with the North East Essex Diabetes Service in a bid to provide support to those living with the condition in the area.

They will be holding a free online event on June 19 which will offer key information to help people manage their condition as efficiently as possible.

The Living with Type 2 Diabetes Workshop, running from 9.30am to 11.30am, will educate attendees on healthy eating and what services are available locally.

There will also be an opportunity for guests to ask experts questions on the importance of footcare and mental wellbeing will also be covered during the event.

Brioni Maker, Diabetes UK’s improving care manager for the East of England, said: “We know living with type 2 diabetes can be hard, so this event aims to help people think about how they manage their condition, what support is available and what they could do differently.

“Everyone’s journey is different. We know the last year has been really challenging for so many people but living with a serious long-term condition during the pandemic is especially difficult and we want to make sure people have access to good care, education and support to help them live well with type 2 diabetes.”

Hannah Addington, NEEDS Diabetes Specialist Dietitian and Education Lead, said: “We hope this will be an enjoyable and informative session for people living with type 2 diabetes within our local area that will help them in managing their diabetes.”

The workshop is open to anyone in north east Essex living with type 2 diabetes or people who care for others with the condition.

To register for the event visit needsvirtualworkshop.eventbrite.co.uk.