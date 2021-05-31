A NEW pop-up attraction which is sure to prove a hit with motor racing fans and petrol-heads has pulled onto a seaside landmark.

Clacton Pier is playing host to an exciting Mercedes Benz Formula One simulator, which will be on site throughout the Whitsun school holiday.

The thrilling and immersive experience gives guests the chance to be driven around circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain by seven time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

It couples the latest in motion simulation technology with real telemetry and footage from Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 testing sessions.

Pier director Billy Ball said he is sure the attraction will prove popular with racing fanatics and speed demons of all ages.

“The kids will love it, but I think it is also something which will also attract the dads and mums as well.

“It is a unique opportunity to be taken round the track by none other than Lewis Hamilton – who wouldn’t want to experience that.

“We were offered the simulator for nine days over Whitsun at the last minute and jumped at the chance.

“We are delighted to be working alongside major quality brands such as Mercedes Benz.”

The ride will be sited at the front of the pier, on the area which has been set aside for a new observation wheel.

Mr Ball said he is waiting for planning permission from Tendring Council to put up the wheel and hopes to be given a decision within the next week or so.

“We are trying to up our offer in what is our 150th birthday year and these new attractions, including the Looping Star roller coaster, are all part of those celebrations,” he added.

All the pier’s outdoor and indoor attractions are now open, but at a reduced capacity due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The simulator is open from 11am until 8pm every day until June 6 at a cost of £5 per ride.