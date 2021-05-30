THE alert in Kirby Cross has now been resolved - police said an old Second World War mortar shell had been found which will now be taken away and disposed of.
Earlier this evening, police said they were on the scene of an incident in Kirby Cross and are warning of a "loud bang" whicy may be heard.
Officers stressed the bang is nothing to worry about.
At 8.25pm, police said: "Thank you to the residents of Kirby Cross, Frinton-on-sea. We are no longer still on scene.
"We have made safe an old mortar shell believed to be from WW2. We have taken it away to dispose it safely.
"No one has been injured whilst this happened. Thank you and stay safe."
