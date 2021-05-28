A FAMILY have been left homeless after a house fire.
Firefighters attended a house fire in Bury Land, Stansted earlier today.
On arrival, crews reported that the roof of a detached house was 100 per cent alight.
Crews worked to remove parts of the roof to extinguish the fire and are currently monitoring hotspots within the roof.
A family has been rendered homeless due to the damage and an investigation will be carried out later today to establish the cause of the fire.
Two crews from Dunmow, one from Harlow, one from Newport attended the scene.