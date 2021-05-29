Aldi and Lidl have announced a new range of products hitting the middle aisles of their stores this Bank Holiday weekend for customers looking for a bargain.

Treat your kids to a new bedroom with kids' bedroom items at Aldi and with warmer weather set to hit the UK, make sure you don't miss out on sleep with Lidl is offering deals on a range of bedding for warmer nights.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

If the kids' bedroom could do with a spruce up, Aldi has you covered. This week, Aldi are offering a range of kids' bedroom items offered at discount prices.

These include:

A range of beanbags are available at Aldi. (Aldi)

Kit out their space with a super cool bean bag they're sure to love! Whether it's Mono Princess, Avengers or Frozen, there is an option for everyone. The beanbags are available for £22.99.

Little Town Mermaid Sleepover Kit. (Aldi)

Make bedtime fun with the Little Town Mermaid Sleepover Kit. Including a solid wooden frame, canvas cover, a wooden tray table, decorative bunting, a plush cushion, a chalk board and an instruction manual. This themed sleepover kit is a fun activity for your little one and their friends to enjoy an evening stacked with fun. Available online only for £49.99.

Under Sea Single Duvet Set 2 Pack. (Aldi)

Aldi have a range of bed sets available for your little ones. From unicorns to under the sea, there is something for everyone. Available for £13.99.

Find more deals at Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

Lidl have a range of bedding for warmer nights available in their middle aisle this Sunday.

These include:

Meradiso Renforcé Bedlinen. (Lidl)

This Meradiso Renforcé Bedlinen is a cotten-blend fabric which combines the best of both fibres: natural, breathable cotton and easy-care polyester, perfect for warmer nights. Available at Lidl for £9.99.

Silentnight Anti-Allergy Pillow Pair. (Lidl)

This time of year can be a nightmare for people with allergies. The Silentnight Anti-Allergy Pillow Pair protects against dust mites and bacteria providing fresher, cleaner sleeping comfort. With an RRP of £12.99 they are available in Lidl for just £7.99.

Silentnight Anti-Allergy Mattress Protector - King Size. (Lild)

The Silentnight Anti-Allergy Mattress Protector prolongs the life of your mattress and protects against dust mites and bacteria providing fresher, cleaner sleeping comfort. Available in single, double and king size. With an RRP of £14.99 the king size is available for just £8.99.

Find out more at Lidl.co.uk.