STANSTED Airport is welcoming travellers back with a £70million baggage system revamp.
The project, which took four years to complete, is the largest upgrade to the airport’s baggage network since the terminal opened in 1991.
It involved replacing the ageing conveyor belts with 2.4km of track and 180 automated carts – the longest system of its type in the world.
Steve Radford who oversaw the project, said: “We are delighted to reach this very important milestone in the hold baggage system project.
“Despite the challenges that we’ve all faced in the last 12 months, it’s been encouraging to work on a project that’s going to have such a positive impact on passengers when they return to the airport,”
The work, designed by Beumer Group, was initially carried out in stages to minimise disruption but pandemic meant the airport could speed up the project.
The work also included linking the new system with a new check-in area which opened in 2019.