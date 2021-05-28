SCHOOL bosses have performed a U-turn on a proposed staffing shake-up after protesting teachers, students and parents engaged in a three day strike.

The Academies Enterprise Trust, which runs 58 schools, had planned to restructure Tendring Technology College, which has campuses in Frinton and Thorpe-le-Soken.

The state-funded organisation suggested the changes would see students benefit from more teaching time and additional opportunities at the school’s sixth form.

Bosses were also said to be looking at creating a new pastoral director post to support pupils and acquiring speciality medical support at each site.

School staff, however, believed the shake-up would result in damning job cuts, which in turn could impact the quality of education and support available to students.

Trust bosses acknowledged they had reduced the teacher headcount by four per cent, but said the school was “significantly overly staffed” compared to similar schools.

Following unsuccessful discussions between the trust and the National Education Union, members who work at Tendring Technology College decided to strike for three days.

Armed with placards and the support of both parents and students, they formed picket lines outside the school’s two campuses from Tuesday to Thursday.

Further strikes are in the pipeline, but trust bosses have now agreed to stall the restructure in a bid to mitigate disruption.

A spokeswoman for the Academies Enterprise Trust added: “Following ACAS talks, we have offered to pause the current restructure at Tendring Technology College.

“We communicated this to the unions and ACAS and we very much hope the unions will respond in kind and call off any further planned strikes after the half-term break.

“This past year has been hugely disruptive to everyone, and what matters now is getting students back into school and learning.

“We know students have had an extremely difficult time over the past few months, and we want to make sure we are doing absolutely everything to support them, their mental health and their wellbeing.

“Throughout the whole process, we sought to engage constructively with the unions, however we recognise we need to take a fresh look at the proposals and take time to listen to staff and parents.

“Our new CEO, Rebecca Boomer-Clark will lead this work over the coming weeks.”

However, Jerry Glazier, NEU Essex Branch Secretary, has said further strikes were still planned to go ahead after the half-term holiday.

He said: “The industrial action taken resolutely by members of the NEU at Tendring Technology College this week has been effective in giving the causes of the dispute a necessary public airing.

“The union is grateful for the incredible support of the Tendring community.

“The NEU with other unions will be restarting negotiations on Tuesday, during half term, under the auspices of ACAS and will involve the new CEO.

“Those talks do not have any preconditions and consequently at this stage strike action notified for after half term will proceed.”