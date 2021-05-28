RESIDENTS in Tendring are being reminded to put their waste and recycling out by 7am on their collection day.
Due to some route changes being introduced for operational reasons, some households might find their rubbish is collected at a different time of day to what they are used to.
Michael Talbot, Tendring Council's cabinet member for environment, said it was important people put their waste out at the right time.
“We have always said that people should have their rubbish out by 7am, so nothing has changed,” he said.
“However, we know people get used to the dustbin lorry coming at roughly the same time each week and sometimes put their waste out to match.
"Route changes mean those times may also change, and we don’t want anyone to get caught out.
“Also, don’t worry if your rubbish is collected later than normal – you can report a missed collection in the usual way, but please wait until the end of the day before doing so.”
To report a missed bin collection, go to tendring-self.achieveservice.com/.
Tendring Council said no-one’s collection day is changing in the route alterations and that the bank holiday also has no impact on collection days.