HUNDREDS of pounds have been raised for a life-saving organisation after volunteers took part in a charity run.
Clacton Lifeboat members and Tendring Council’s Beach Patrol team took part in the RNLI’s Mayday Mile campaign.
The nationwide initiative challenges keen fundraisers to complete one mile - be it by running, dancing, walking, swimming or cycling - before the end of May.
Earlier this month the town’s dedicated volunteers ran from Clacton Pier to the RNLI Clacton Lifeboat station raised more than £200 in the process.
A spokesman for RNLI Clacton said: “Thank you to everyone who supported the RNLI Mayday Mile run.
“This money will go towards saving lives at sea, so thank you very much to everyone who has donated so far.
“Keep donating to help us keep doing what we do best, helping those in trouble on our seas.”
To donate visit RNLI.org.