A SCHOOLS collective is preparing to roll-out a countywide scheme in a bid to get more students thinking and caring about the environment.

The Multi Schools Council was founded roughly eight years ago and is now comprised of more than 300 educational institutions from across Essex.

The initiative was launched with a view of giving pupils more of a voice while also being able to tackle issues and concerns of the children using talks and events.

The council’s latest project centres on the importance of respecting the environment and focuses on how a greener future can be achieved.

Entitled Green Day, schools from across Tendring, Colchester, Braintree and South Essex will be taking part and showcasing a commitment to a more sustainable world.

Students will be encouraged to embark on litter picks and create artworks using recycling, while teachers will be asked to highlight plastic-free workspaces.

The idea has been developed after 294 young people across the county were asked to vote on what they believe most affects them in life.

In addition to homelessness and sport opportunities for all, global warming and pollution provided a particular concern.

It was subsequently decided by the council to dedicate a specific day to raise awareness of the environment and how people can help it flourish.

Kierran Pearce is the director of the Multi Schools Council and a teacher at the Market Field, in Elmstead Market – a special school for children with learning difficulties.

He said: “I have been working with Colchester, Tendring and Harlow councils, sharing the children's recommendations with them and gaining support.

“By the middle of June we will have chosen four stand out schools from those that list their plans for the day and as part of the celebration we will visit those schools.

“We did also write a letter to Boris Johnson to gain his support, but we are yet to receive a reply.

“We are now in the process of contacting local MP's hoping they can accompany us on some visits so that they are also showing a commitment to a greener future.”

The coronavirus pandemic initially delayed the organisation of the Green Day, but it is now set to take place on July 8.

More than 30 schools have already agreed to take part, while other schools have until June 8 to sign up to take part in the day.

To find out more visit multischoolscouncil.org.uk.