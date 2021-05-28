A BEAUTIFUL and tranquil nature space will mark a milestone anniversary next month by giving visitors the chance to learn about its legacy.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds’ Flatford wildlife garden, in East Bergholt, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in June.

Since the land was gifted to the RSPB by sisters Silvia and Margaret Richardson a decade ago, gardener Shirley Sampson and volunteers have transformed the space.

Sitting on the banks of the River Stour, the area is brimming with insect-loving plants and winding paths and tunnels begging to be explored by visitors.

The garden is also home to everything from insect hotels to stag beetle pyramids, which guests can draw inspiration from when looking to nurture their own wildlife.

Next month the relaxing family-friendly space’s pond will play home to dragonflies and damselflies, as well as crested newts.

To mark its decade long history, the reserve is now planning to offer a free trail quiz throughout June so visitors can learn more about the garden and its history.

Speaking of the celebrations, visitor experience officer, Sarah Milne, said: “We have been lucky enough to unearth the enchanting history of the reserve, and the Richardson sisters who gifted it to us, and can’t wait to share this with local people.

“Aptly named The Sisters’ Trail, visitors will be taken on a journey around the garden while following the fascinating story of Sylvia and Margaret Richardson, whose love for wildlife and nature saw the creation of our now much-loved wildlife garden.”

The Sisters’ Trail, which is free, will run throughout June from 10.30am until 4.30pm every day.

Parking costs £5 but is free to National Trust members.

To find out more visit rspb.org.uk.