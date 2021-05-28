AN immersive theatrical experience is helping to raise essential funds for a charity dedicated to helping veteran war heroes and their families.

Wizard of Oz in the Woods is a woodland walk on which children and families embark on an enchanting trek through the ancient Crow Lane, in Weeley.

The unique event, which will run throughout the forthcoming half-term, begins at The House, a popular performance venue.

The engaging and magical show will star local actors, actresses, and young performers looking to gain experience entertaining an audience.

Seasoned stage fanatic Joe Meloy from Page to Panto has also helped write the scripts while offering direction and advice.

Throughout the walk customers are encouraged to help create The House’s very own Poppy Lane in honour and in aid of The Royal British Legion by buying a poppy.

A spokeswoman for the Wizard of Oz in the Woods said: “It has been such an honour to have been able to support some much needed work, smiles and laughter and we can only thank everyone who has bought a ticket to come along.

“We are not a big commercial set up with bells and whistles, it is passionate people who only want to share their talents with you.

“We would like to again thank the public for their donations and support on their visit and local councillors Dan Casey and Peter Harris for their continued support.”

The walk, which is dog-friendly, will last approximately one hour and feature all the pantomime fun and smiles associated with a stage show.

All tickets cost £7.00 and but under 2s can attend for free. Dorothy-themed picnic baskets for two people will also be available for £12.00.

To find out more visit wizardofozinthewoods.co.uk.