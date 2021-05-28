More than half of people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.
NHS data shows 69,120 people had received both jabs by May 23 – 56% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.
Of those to have received both jabs, 62,925 were aged 40 and over – 70% of the age group.
It means 6,195 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.
The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.
Across Tendring, 80% of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.
Areas with the highest coverage: 1) Weeley and Thorpe-le-Soken, with 89.3% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose 2) Alresford, Great Bentley and Thorrington, 85.7% 3) Holland-on-Sea, 84.7%.
Areas with the lowest coverage: 1) Clacton Central, 70.9% 2) Clacton West, 71.6% 3) Harwich Town and Dovercourt, 71.8%.
Across England, 19.4 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 23 – 43% of the population aged over 16 and over.
That includes 17 million people aged 40 and over – 60% of the age group.
In total, 31.6 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 70% of people over 16.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment