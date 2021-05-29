ESSEX Police are among the forces with the highest number of drugs seized, figures have revealed.
Using Government data, DrugHelpline.org identified which police forces and regions within England and Wales seized the highest number of drugs and their respective top five drugs, the most popular substances confiscated, and the total quantities apprehended.
Essex Police seized a total of 5,218 drugs between 2019 and 2020, making the force the sixth highest authority for drug seizing in the country.
London, the South East and Eastern regions had the highest number of drugs seized.
The most popular drug seized by police forces was herbal cannabis - 111,556 in total. In second was cocaine with a sum of 18,315 and ranking in third were cannabis plants (8,971).
The police force authority which seized the most drugs from 2019 to 2020 was the Metropolitan Police in London with 41,488 drugs captured.
The police force that seized the lowest number of drugs was the Lincolnshire authority in the East Midlands - 362 drugs
