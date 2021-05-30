WITH the rules relaxing and the weather warming up, here are a selection of Essex attractions and activities residents can look forward to this May half-term.

Explore Essex has released a selection of attractions and activities for all ages to take part in over the coming weeks.

Sky ropes

The sky ropes at Great Notley Country Park are reopening for visitors over the half-term break.

Visitors should note the ropes will be operating with reduced capacity and with some new rules in place.

This includes needing to wear a face mask at reception and when being fitted into a harness.

Celebrating nature

To help keep your children entertained while they are off school parents can download a Tree Art pack from arts partnership INSTAR which has been created as part of the Infinity Forest art project.

A spokesman from Explore Esex said: "Look up and draw a tree silhouette, use a mirror to create symmetrical patterns, and be inspired to write a haiku. Share your creations to win a family summer hamper worth over £100."

You can also visit the Infinity Forest installation as part of a day out to Danbury County Park.

Tower tours

Jaywick's historic Martello Tower is reopening to the public on weekends.

The tower is one of 29 defences built on the east coast of England to defend the country from attacks from Napoleon's armies.

An Explore Essex spokesman said: "Visitors can explore the history of the tower through an exhibition hosted on the ground floor, as well as getting up close to a replica cannon, and enjoying wonderful views across the sea from the roof."

The tower is also part of a new geocache trail designed by England's Creative Coast and Visit Essex.

Buzzing about

Bees are essential to our ecosystem as they are able to help flowers and plants pollinate.

Now the weather is getting hotter, the bees will soon start appearing in our gardens.

Explore Essex says it is the perfect time to help the bee population thrive by building a bee hotel in your gardens.

A spoke sman said: "Bee hotels come in all shapes and sizes and building one (or more) is a simple, fun craft and is a great way to help your children become interested in the natural world around them."

Building a bee hotel will help your garden look blooming beautiful whilst helping maintain a healthy bee population.

To find out more visit, Explore Essex.