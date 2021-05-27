THOUSANDS more people across North Essex are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

More than two in five people in Colchester have now received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 64,100 people had received both jabs by May 23- 41 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

Of those to have received both jabs, 54,644 were aged 40 and over.

It means 9,456 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.

Across Colchester, 67 per cent of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

The area with the highest coverage is West Bergholt and Wormingford, with 81.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose, followed by Lexden with 81.2 per cent.

Prettygate and Westlands came close behind with 81.1 per cent.

Greenstead has the lowest coverage with 35.9 per cent, followed by Wivenhoe and the university at 46 per cent and New Town and Hythe with 48.6 per cent.

More than half of people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 69,120 people had received both jabs by May 16.

Of those to have received both jabs, 58,847 were aged 40 and over.

Meaning 5,583 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

Across Tendring, 80 per cent of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

Weeley and Thorpe-le-Soken was the area which had the highest coverage with 89.3 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose.

Next was Alresford, Great Bentley and Thorrington with 85.7 per cent, followed by Holland-on-Sea with 84.7 per cent.

The area of Tendring with the lowest rate was Clacton Central with 70.9 per cent, followed by Clacton West with 71.6 per cent and Harwich Parkeston at 71.8 per cent.

Across England, 19.4 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 23 – 43 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 17 million people aged 40 and over.

The infection rates across both district remain low, despite the Indian variant being identified in both.

In Colchester the rate stands at 4.1 per 100,000 people and at 2.7 in Tendring.