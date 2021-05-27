BORIS Johnson paid a visit to Colchester Hospital earlier today where he spoke with medics and patients.

The Prime Minister was seen being shown around the Turner Road facility this morning.

The 56-year-old Conservative politician spoke with doctors and nurses, as well as patients.

According to one eyewitness, a police van was seen stationed outside the hospital prior to the Prime Minister's arrival.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust which runs Colchester Hospital, was also present.

After the news of his appearance started to filter through the town, a small crowd gathered outside the hospital to catch a glimpse of the country's leader.

He eventually left the site in a silver Ranger Rover which was part of a convoy of vehicles.

One patient who is currently on the Mersea Ward said she briefly got to meet Mr Johnson.

She said: "I have seen him on the television so much in recent times, so it was almost like meeting one of your neighbours or something.

"He was getting a general feel as to what has been happening at the hospital and how everyone is.

"Apparently he can visit now because it is free of coronavirus."

Mr Johnson battled coronavirus himself last April, just weeks after he put the country into lockdown for the first time.

The Prime Minister spent three nights in the ICU at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, where he was put on a ventilator.

View our gallery above to see pictures from Boris Johnson's visit to Colchester Hospital.