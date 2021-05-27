A MUCH-NEEDED ventilation system has been installed at a popular Frinton theatre thanks to a generous local benefactor.

The fresh-air ventilation system has been installed at McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, ahead of this Frinton Summer Theatre's new season.

Theatre spokesman Angela Gostling said regulars will very much welcome the new system.

She added: "For the past years audiences as well as performers, have noted that heat levels in the McGrigor Hall in summer have become overwhelming.

"The Friends of Frinton Theatre made a good start by collecting proceeds from their raffle to donate towards a fund for improved ventilation.

"Finally, the generosity of a local benefactor, who wishes to remain anonymous, has brought the fund to a level where the work can take place - and the timing could not be better."

"Emerging from a world-wide health crisis, when air-circulation is of paramount importance in inspiring confidence in those attending indoor activities and events, Frinton Summer Theatre is thrilled to have brought about this initiative."

Clive Brill, producer and artistic director at the theatre added: "We believe this step will encourage audiences back to the theatre this summer, as well as inspiring confidence amongst locals who usually attend fitness and exercise classes in the McGrigor Hall.

"We are enormously grateful to the Women's Institute and McGrigor Hall management committee for the support they have given us in getting to this point."

Frinton Summer Theatre will be back this summer after last year's season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theatre received cash from the Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund, which helps shows to take place should social distancing mean reducing the number of available seats.

The summer season will run from July 13 to August 30 with booking opening from June 7.