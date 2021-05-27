A MUSEUM has reopened to members of the public eager to learn about their coastal town following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
The Brightlingsea Museum, which is run by volunteers and located within Dove House, in Station Road, is once again welcoming visitors.
The official reopening was marked by the Motley Crew, who performed versions of their ever-popular sea shanties.
The educational site, which used to be a police station and has undergone extensive alterations and a refurbishment, now boasts a maritime exhibition.
It is made up of thought-provoking photograph collections and a range of interactive tasks which provide somewhat for a challenge for visitors of all ages.
Following numerous lockdown-related delays, the museum has also installed a new museum, on which guests can attempt to find museum mouse Bricklesey.
Margaret Stone, museum curator, said: “Sadly, with delays caused by the pandemic it was September before trustees could open the museum, only to close again in November with the introduction of a second lockdown.
“However, that is all behind this independent museum, led and run by volunteers who are planning to open every weekend until Christmas, with additional weekday opening hours in the summer months of June, July and August.”
To find out more visit brightlingseamuseum.co.uk.