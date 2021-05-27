A LONG-RUNNING performing arts group for budding entertainers will celebrate a milestone anniversary this weekend with two special shows.
Stagestruck Academy, in St Mary’s Road, Frinton, is marking its 20th anniversary on Saturday with performances at the Princes Theatre, in Clacton.
Entitled A Slice of Musical Theatre, the evening and matinee shows will star the school’s musical theatre students, who are aged between seven and 20.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic they have mainly been rehearsing online, but recently started face-to-face lessons in preparation for the celebratory event.
The milestone extravaganza will be the academy’s first live performance in a professional theatre since the beginning of the first lockdown.
Tickets for the 2.30pm and 7.30pm shows cost £14 and can be purchased by visiting princestheatre.co.uk.