CALLOUS burglars made off with a haul of "sentimental" jewellery following a raid on a home in Little Clacton.
The crooks targeted the property in St Osyth Road earlier this month.
They smashed their way into the home, near to Meadow View Park, before making off with a host of items.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Detectives are appealing for information after items of great sentimental value were stolen from a home in Little Clacton.
"We received reports that residents of St Osyth Road had returned home to find their rear door had been forced open and numerous belongings were missing.
"A large amount of jewellery was taken during the burglary."
"If you have any information, or have doorbell or dash cam footage from the area at the time, please contact Clacton CID."
It is believed that the burglary happened between Sunday, May 2, and Thursday, May 6.
Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/86203/21.
Witnesses can also submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.
Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
