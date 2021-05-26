A PEDESTRIAN suffered a 'potentially serious' injury after being involved in a collision with a car.
Essex Police were called to Berechurch Hall Road, in Colchester, just before 11am today.
Officers had received reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
A man sustained what the force has described as being a potentially serious injury.
As a result of the incident the road at its junction with Layer Road was blocked until about 2pm.
Berechurch Hall Road is known as somewhat of an accident blackspot.
Last year, for example, a jogger was left fighting for his life after being in a collision with a car.
Anyone with information, who saw what happened or has any CCTV or dash cam footage of today's collision should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 308.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment