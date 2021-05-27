AN experienced childminder turned nursery owner is preparing to open a unique outdoor pre-school to help children understand the environment.

Angie Craig, 52, of Harwich, is the owner and managing director of the Yellow Brick Road Nursery, which is based in both Dovercourt and Holland-on-Sea.

She pathed her way in the industry after having her first son, who is now 25, and feeling a need to educate herself on how to properly look after him.

Following years of training as a childminder, Angie became a development officer for Essex County Council before opening her first pre-school in 2014.

She is now looking ahead to the launch of The Yellow Brick Road Forest Nursery, which will be located in an enchanting section of woods in Weeley.

Angie, who also has a nine-year-old daughter, said: “This is really my happy place at the moment and I am so excited.

“It is the first of its kind in Tendring, as it is a pure outdoor nursery and I know the kids are going to absolutely love it.”

The unique and nature-based pre-school, scheduled to open in September, will boast everything from tree houses and yurts to climbing apparatus and hands-on activities.

There will also be a mud kitchen, sensory walking trail, log circle and fire pit around which the children can truly experience the wonders of the great outdoors.

It will also act as the setting for tailored groups for special educational needs children, childminders and young pupils who are home-schooled.

Angie, who has enlisted a Level-3 forest school leader called Molly Wilson to run her new venture, believes the project will help the children’s mental health.

She added: “It is much more about educating the children about the environment and increasing their confidence with the skills they would not normally take part in.

“It will improve their mental well-being and will even help with their communication and physical and behaviour development.”

To find out more visit yellowbrickroadnursery.co.uk.