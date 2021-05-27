A HISTORIC coastal landmark boasting stunning views and a replica cannon has now reopened to members of the public.
The Jaywick Martello Tower is a former war defence built on the east coast of to defend the country from attacks from Napoleon Bonaparte and his armies.
The brick-built structure, which is about 10-metres tall and was put in place in 1809, now acts as a heritage centre for seasiders and visitors.
Following the easing of lockdown restrictions, the tower has now been reopened, meaning guests can once again explore its history via a ground floor exhibition.
There is also an impressive replica cannon on the site and glorious views of across the sea can be enjoyed from the roof of the building.
The tower, which first opened to the public in 2005 and has since attracted more than 100,000 followers, is also now part of a new geocache trail.
The unique treasure hunting game has been designed by England’s Creative Coast and Visit Essex and marries the outdoor world with technology.
The Jaywick Martello Tower is only open on weekends from 10am until 3pm.
To find out more visit explore-essex.com.