A DOCTOR’S surgery has pulled out of plans to move from its “outdated” premises to Clacton Hospital following opposition from patients.

NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group said Ranworth Surgery, in Pier Avenue, and St James’ GP practices, in Wash Lane, had both “expressed a wish” to move from their current premises.

The idea was for the surgeries to be relocate to the hospital to pave the way for more a modern healthcare facility.

It had said that no services would have been lost as a result of the relocation, and the new facilities would offer an improved environment for patients and staff.

St James’ has now decided to withdraw from the plans as a result of feedback from a consultation on the plans, which attracted more than 3,300 responses.

The CCG said the main complaint was that car parking space available at the hospital would not suit the surgery’s needs.

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of the CCG, said: “We have received an extraordinary response to our engagement exercise and are grateful to those people who shared their views with us.

“We are committed to ensuring people in Clacton and the surrounding areas have access to the best possible services and ensuring our proposals are shared in an open and transparent way.

“We also want to make sure we make the best possible use of the resources that are available to us and this includes making best use of our existing estate.

“While we are disappointed St James is no longer able to be part of this proposal, we are committed to working with other practices to seek a longer-term solution for the population and communities we serve.”

St James’ caters for more 13,600 patients and Ranworth has more than 8,000 people on its books.