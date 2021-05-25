SCHOOL bosses say they have been left feeling disappointed after teachers decided to strike in protest of a proposed restructure.

Members of the National Education Union who work at Tendring Technology College formed picket lines outside the school’s Frinton and Thorpe-le-Soken campuses today.

The demonstrations are in response to a staffing shake-up planned by the Academies Enterprise Trust, which runs the school.

The union’s members believe the shake-up will result in cuts to teaching and support staff jobs, which could have a detrimental impact on students.

The trust has acknowledged it has reduced the teacher headcount by four per cent but says the school is “significantly overly staffed” in comparison to other schools.

The strike is scheduled to last for three days, in which time students will either be taught remotely or work independently.

A spokeswoman for the Academies Enterprise Trust has now said bosses have been left saddened by the teachers' decision to stage a strike.

She said: “After the year that our students have had to contend with, with the majority of their learning taking place at home in front of a screen, it is deeply disappointing that the unions are determined to call their members out on strike.

“The new structure will mean students have more time in their lessons, more options available in the sixth form, and additional pastoral support.

"Following discussions with the unions we had already agreed that there will be no compulsory redundancies and so we are at a loss as to why they want to press ahead.

“Our pupils will always come first for us, which is why we have engaged with ACAS to seek further talks with the unions to try and re-engage on the issues.

"We will continue to keep parents updated on any developments, but in the meantime we will be providing online learning for students to minimise any further disruption because of this action.”

The strike comes roughly one week after principal Michael Muldoon announced he plans to resign after the half-term.

He has spent 12 years working at the school, five of which have been as headteacher.

In recent days there have also been claims the trust takes £1,250 per student from the £4,500 Department for Education allocation to help run the multi-academy set-up.

Bosses, however, have denied the claim, saying they only take £575 per pupil.

Hundreds of pupils also refused to attend lessons on Monday at both campuses in protest against what they believe to be a lack of mental health support.

Jerry Glazier, NEU Essex Branch Secretary, has applauded the teachers for striking.

He added: "There were two impressive union member pickets at both the school sites with great support from parents and the community.

"It is very clear to all that AET's restructuring plans will damage the schools capacity to properly meet academic, pastoral and wellbeing needs of its student population.

"NEU members are resolute in their action to ensure the September structure does just that."