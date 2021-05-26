A POPULAR car manufacturer is opening a new £4million state-of-the-art centre.

Operators of Mercedes-Benz and Fuso commercial vehicles have announced a new truck and van aftersales centre on Maltings Lane, Witham.

The project represents an investment of nearly £4 million by Motus, the owner of two long-established Mercedes-Benz Dealers, Orwell Truck and Van and S & B Commercials.

Scheduled for completion before the end of the year, the new three-acre site will be open round-the-clock, six days a week and offer ample space for drivers to manoeuvre and park their trucks.

At the heart of the 2,500 sq m building will be a comprehensively equipped workshop with nine full-length truck and trailer bays.

Two of these will have 22-metre pits, and a third which is being kitted out as an Authorised Testing Facility so that inspectors can carry out on-site truck MOT tests.

A further eight bays will be set aside for van maintenance and repairs, and for MOT tests in the Class 4, 5 and 7 categories to be carried out by the Dealer’s own technicians.

Lee Seward, the Managing Director of Orwell Truck & Van and S & B Commercials said: "The very substantial investments we are making at Witham reflect our determination to provide customers with an experience and a level of service that matches the reputations of the brands and the quality of the products we are proud to represent.

“The Witham project has been a long time in the planning and it’s tremendously exciting now that it’s finally a reality.

"Given its fantastic location, the new aftersales centre is going to play a big part in our growth strategy, as we strive to restrict vehicle downtime to an absolute minimum for our customers."

Motus Group acquired Orwell Truck & Van in 2013 and S & B Commercials the following year and today, have a combined workforce of more than 400 colleagues.

Lee Seward added: “We’ve put in a great deal of time and effort over the last few years, on bringing the two dealer groups together, introducing new systems, capitalising on synergies and developing strategies to bring all of our sites up to the standards that we, and most importantly our customers, expect.

“That process is now virtually complete so that we’re now on a much stronger footing and working as one, unified team."