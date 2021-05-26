AN ex-heroin addict who weaned herself off Class A drugs while in prison for robbery will not face further jail time despite admitting to two burglaries and a host of driving offences.

Kelly Luckhurst, 33, from St Clairs Road, St Osyth, admitted to stealing two computers from a unit at The Courtyard, at Pledgdon Hall, Henham, on September 14, 2019, and also trespassing at Coda Systems, in Oak Road, Little Maplestead, with intent to steal on the same date.

She also admitted driving a Peugeot in Cowdray Avenue, Colchester, on the same day without a driving licence, without insurance and while using fraudulent vehicle registration plates.

The charges related to incidents that happened before Luckhurt was sentenced to six years in prison for robbery last year.

Evelyn Hicks, mitigating, told Chelmsford Crown Court that Luckhurst was a heroin addict at the time of the offences and was acting at the behest of a third party, with whom she was in a relationship.

She said the relationship is now over.

Speaking to Luckhurst, Recorder David Spens QC said: “These matters pre-dated the sentence you received on September 15, 2020, for the offence of robbery, to which you pleaded guilty. While you have been in custody over the last year, you have managed to wean yourself off heroin and methadone, which is something that takes courage and willpower.

“You chose not to have your family visits until you got yourself off heroin and methadone, with the result that you have had one visit throughout the whole time you have been in custody.

“Because of the Covid pandemic, I understand you have been in your cell for 22 hours a day.

“However, you have got yourself off heroin and methadone, which means you put the time to good purpose, which is to be commended, particularly if you manage to stay off these pernicious Class A drugs.”

He sentenced Luckhurst to 15 months imprisonment for the burglary in Henham and 12 months for the burglary in Little Maplestead.

The sentences are to run concurrent with each other and with the sentence she is presently serving – which means the current six-year sentence will not be extended.

She will also face no separate penalty for the charges of driving without a licence, without insurance and with false plates.

Luckhurst, who had 15 previous convictions for 28 offences, including 13 for theft, must also pay a victim surcharge.