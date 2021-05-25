EVERYONE from teachers and support staff to parents and students came together in solidarity to protest against the way a trust is running their school.

Employees at Tendring Technology College formed picket lines outside the school’s Frinton and Thorpe-le-Soken campuses this morning.

The demonstrations are in response to a staffing restructure planned by the Academies Enterprise Trust, which runs the school.

The National Education Union’s members believe the shake-up will result in cuts to teaching and support staff jobs, which could have a detrimental impact on students.

Armed with placards and posters, the teachers were joined by supportive parents and students who have also called on the trust to relinquish control of the school.

In recent days they have launched petitions after growing dissatisfied with how their school is being run and students staged a silent mental health protest on Monday.

Emily Woods, 34, attended the strike along with her children Lettie, seven, Annabel, five, and eight-month-old Fin.

She said: “For years I have seen many friends who work here feel like they have no support and their mental health has been declining.

“Their hearts are breaking over the kids and how they are watching them struggle because there is not enough support. – be it pastoral support or academic.

“I am here to fight for them and to get the trust out, because my children are growing up and there is no way I can send them here.”

The strike will last for three days, in which time students are being taught remotely or are working independently.

View our gallery of pictures from the strike above.