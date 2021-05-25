TEACHERS started a three-day long strike in protest of a proposed staff shake-up and potential job cuts.

Members of the National Education Union who work at Tendring Technology College formed picket lines outside the school’s Frinton and Thorpe-le-Soken campuses this morning.

The demonstrations are in response to a staffing restructure planned by the Academies Enterprise Trust, which runs the school.

The union’s members believe the shake-up will result in cuts to teaching and support staff jobs, which could have a detrimental impact on students.

Toby Bignell, 24, who is only just coming to the end of his newly qualified teacher year at the school, believes the trust should relinquish control of the school.

He said: “We feel the trust is taking too much money from the school and the students are suffering as a result of these outlandish cuts.

“I did not question taking part in the strike for a moment. I just wanted to support everyone here so the students and staff can get what they need.

“It’s a shame we have been forced into a corner but hopefully we can get a good outcome to give our students the best possible education they deserve.”

History teacher Mark Speakman has worked at the school for more than a decade but is now set to leave.

He said: "There is definitely a breakdown between the staff at the school and the trust.

"All the teachers work hard and we are all massively passionate and of course we do not want to be outside the classroom.

"But we need more support staff, more teachers, more midday assistants and medical provision on site all throughout the day.

"We want the very best for our students and we do not believe at the moment the trust is offering us that."

The trust has acknowledged it has reduced the teacher headcount by four per cent but says the school is “significantly overly staffed” in comparison to other schools.

There have also been claims the organisation takes £1,250 per student from the £4,500 Department for Education allocation to help run the multi-academy set-up.

Bosses, however, have denied the claim, saying they only take £575 per pupil.

Jerry Glazier, NEU Essex Branch Secretary, added: "It is very clear to all that AET's restructuring plans will damage the schools capacity to properly meet academic, pastoral and wellbeing needs of its student population.

"NEU members are resolute in their action to ensure the September structure does just that."

Students and parents alike have since thrown their support behind the teachers and have launched petitions after growing dissatisfied with how their school is being run.

Hundreds of pupils also refused to attend lessons on Monday at both campuses in protest against what they believe to be a lack of mental health support.

Emily Woods, 34, attended the strike along with her children Lettie, seven, Annabel, five, and eight-month-old Fin.

She said: “For years I have seen many friends who work here feel like they have no support and their mental health has been declining.

“Their hearts are breaking over the kids and how they are watching them struggle because there is not enough support – be it pastoral support or academic.

"I am here to fight for them and to get the trust out, because my children are growing up and there is no way I can send them here.”

The strikes, which will last for three days, have come roughly a week after principal Michael Muldoon announced he would resign after the half-term.

A spokeswoman for the Academies Enterprise Trust said efforts have been made to engage with the unions representing the staff.

She said: "After the year our students have had to contend with, with the majority of their learning taking place at home in front of a screen, it is deeply disappointing the unions are determined to call their members out on strike.

“The new structure will mean students have more time in their lessons, more options available in the sixth form, and additional pastoral support.

"We had agreed there will be no compulsory redundancies and so we are at a loss as to why they want to press ahead.

“Our pupils will always come first for us, which is why we have engaged with ACAS to seek further talks with the unions to try and re-engage on the issues."

"We will continue to keep parents updated on any developments, but in the meantime we will be providing online learning for students to minimise any further disruption because of this action.”